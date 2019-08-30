Scuffle breaks out during Otago's Ranfurly Shield win over Manawatu

A Vilimoni Koroi hat-trick has helped Otago retain the Ranfurly Shield in a fiery clash against Manawatu at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

The Turbos, who had All Black Jackson Hemopo in their ranks, were eyeing an opportunity to lift the Shield for the first time since 1978 and trailed 20-22 until the 62nd minute when Koroi crossed for his third.

Otago then pulled away to win 37-20 but not before a scuffle in the 69th minute on one side line that began with a scrap over the ball.

Jona Nareki and Patelesio Tomkinson were the other try scorers for Otago while Josh Ioane kicked three conversions and two penalties.

For the Turbos, Jamie Booth and Adam Boult crossed for tries with Otere Black converting both tries and kicking two penalties.