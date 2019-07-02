Scotty Stevenson says 'if there's any justice in the world', Brad Weber has to make All Blacks' Rugby Championship squad

The All Blacks squad selection tonight shouldn't have too many new faces in it but an old one in Brad Weber should finally make it back.

That's the belief of 1 NEWS Sport presenter Scotty Stevenson who told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning Weber has done enough this Super Rugby season to make a claim for the third halfback spot.

"Brad Weber has been outstanding for the Chiefs all year," Stevenson said.

"If there's any justice in the world, Brad Weber gets back into that All Blacks side.

"He's got to go in that 41 at least."

It would be Weber's first selection since he made his All Blacks debut off the bench against Samoa in 2015 - a 17 minute appearance which remains his only international cap.

It also means Weber would surpass fellow Chiefs halfback Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, who earned three caps in his rookie season last year, for the spot.

Stevenson said the rest of the squad should pretty much pick itself, with All Blacks selectors showing loyalty to established players regardless of Super Rugby form or fitness.

"We saw Sonny Bill Williams gathered at the All Blacks jersey launch [yesterday] - I think that's a dead giveaway that he's in the team when you're modelling the new jerseys."

One area of interest for Stevenson was the back-up first-five to Beauden Barrett and Richie Mo'unga with Mo'unga and other Crusaders players expected to miss the first Test in Argentina on July 21 due to their involvement in Saturday's Super Rugby final.

"Josh Ioane is the young man at the Highlanders who is getting most of the drums beating for him but that would be a heck of a rise for him in a World Cup year."