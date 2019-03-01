Scotty Stevenson breaks down proposed global rugby union league: Following money, killing the Pacific game

World Rugby's proposed global league has been met by plenty of backlash since surfacing yesterday but 1 NEWS reporter Scotty Stevenson says the organisation has their reasons - flawed or not.

Stevenson spoke to TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning about the competition after it was reported yesterday, summarising it as a mind-blowing revelation.

"It's such a rugby story, isn't it?" he said.

Stevenson said one of the big reasons World Rugby was looking at the competition and wanted to finalise it so soon was due to money.

"We believe that there's a matter of urgency around this proposal because there was an unsolicited deal made to World Rugby for control - we're assuming that's broadcasting control - of this new world league.

"The urgency comes from the fact that the Six Nations is currently underway. That tournament will be looking for a broadcast deal and if World Rugby doesn't have something on the table before they settle, then there's nothing really to sell.

"You follow the dollars as you always do in sport."

That decision to chase cash has left Tier Two nations, such as the Tonga, Samoa and Fiji, on the outside though with the Pacific overlooked for the tournament for more financially prosperous nations such as Japan and the US.

Stevenson said the Pacific's exclusion is the "biggest concern" for many.

"The issue with this competition as we understand it at the moment is that there will be 12 teams but no promotion and relegation so you can put all the support you like around Tier Two nations, but there's no way they get to the top table.

"You cannot exclude the Pacific islands for 12 years from international rugby without killing the game in that part of the world."

However, Stevenson says critics can put their mind at ease for one simple reason.

"Johnny Sexton is world player of the year, Owen Farrell is one of the most famous players in the game, Kieran Read is the All Black captain, the International Rugby Players' Association all came out yesterday and said, 'no way'.

"I cannot see World Rugby going over the top of the wishes of the players - without the players, they have no game."