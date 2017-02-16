Scottish skipper Greig Laidlaw to miss rest of Six Nations with ankle injury

Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw will miss the rest of the Six Nations rugby tournament because of an ankle injury.

Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw. Source: Getty

Laidlaw's English club, Gloucester, says the scrumhalf damaged ankle ligaments when he was hurt in the first half of Scotland's 22-16 loss to France on Sunday.

Scotland says "the extent of the damage is such that he will take no further part in the current championship."