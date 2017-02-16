 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

Rugby


Scottish skipper Greig Laidlaw to miss rest of Six Nations with ankle injury

share

Source:

Associated Press

Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw will miss the rest of the Six Nations rugby tournament because of an ankle injury.

Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw.

Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw.

Source: Getty

Laidlaw's English club, Gloucester, says the scrumhalf damaged ankle ligaments when he was hurt in the first half of Scotland's 22-16 loss to France on Sunday.

Scotland says "the extent of the damage is such that he will take no further part in the current championship."

The Scots have games remaining against Wales, Scotland and Italy.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:42
1
1 NEWS today gained exclusive access to see what could provide Team NZ with a critical edge in the America’s Cup.

WATCH: Exclusive footage shows Team New Zealand flying across Auckland waters using game-changing leg-powered grinders


2

Livestream: Port Hills fire burns above Christchurch

01:12
3
Barrett says he’s never played with little brothers Scott and Jordie in a team before - just the backyard.

Barrett brothers to take the field together in 'Canes colours for first time in final trial against Crusaders

00:42
4
1 NEWS today gained exclusive access to see what could provide Team NZ with a critical edge in the America’s Cup.

Kiwi Olympic cyclist to trial for Team NZ after new leg-driven grinders unveiled for America's Cup campaign

02:16
5
Whether the innovation will give New Zealand an edge at this year's America’s Cup in Bermuda is yet to be seen.

Oracle react to Team NZ's latest innovation, unveils own secret weapon: 'It's all about boat speed'

Martin Guptill is bowled

Guptill's gone again! Black Caps opener felled by another hamstring injury, set to miss T20, first two ODIs against Proteas

The strain is unrelated to the one that caused him to miss the final ODI against Australia last month.

01:17
Frantic efforts are underway to stop flames reaching houses on Christchurch’s Worsley Spur.

LIVE: Devastating Port Hills fire rips through more than 2000 hectares as fire crews and helicopters try to control the blaze

1 NEWS NOW brings you the latest updates.

01:49
The new home in Naenae can accommodate up to 15 men who’ve been struggling to find one.

Old theatre converted into short-term accommodation for men who need support

The new home in Naenae can accommodate up to 15 men who’ve been struggling to find one.

01:28
Images: Readers share their stunning photos of the Port Hills fire

Images: Readers share their stunning photos of the Port Hills fire

1 NEWS readers have sent in some incredible photos of the fire, which can be seen from almost every part of Christchurch.

02:16
The Seven Sharp presenter said there were no surprises when the US Republican became public enemy number one for his comments.

Toni Street on Republican calling pregnant women 'hosts' - 'This was never going to go down well'

The Seven Sharp presenter said there were no surprises when the US Republican became public enemy number one for his comments.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ