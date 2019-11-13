TODAY |

Scott Robertson weighs in on All Blacks coaching chances: 'I'd have a crack'

Among the contenders to replace Steve Hansen as head coach of the All Blacks, Crusaders boss Scott Robertson is balancing two jobs in the lead up to the new Super Rugby season.

Hansen vacated the All Blacks' coaching role after this year's World Cup, which leaves Robertson getting ready for the biggest job interview of his career while also preparing for the new Super Rugby season..

"It's obviously pretty clear, there's been a lot of publicity around it. It's a pretty big job in terms of a country - being the national sport," Robertson told media at this morning's Super Rugby 2020 launch.

"I'm planning and preparing. Like I said before the tournament [the Rugby World Cup] that I'd have a crack.

"Now [I've] obviously got to make sure I've got the best coaching group I can.

"I'm doing two jobs currently: obviously with the Crusader hat on, and preparing for a big job interview in December."

Elsewhere, current All Blacks assistant coach Ian Foster, as well as Japan's Jamie Joseph and former Chiefs boss Dave Rennie are also considered among the favourites for the job.

New Zealand Rugby boss Steve Tew has said that Hansen's replacement will be announced before Christmas.

The current Crusaders boss is considered among the favourites to replace Steve Hansen. Source: 1 NEWS
