TODAY |

Scott Robertson wary of 'brutal' Jaguares as they chase third-straight Super Rugby crown

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Crusaders

Having escaped a ferocious second-half battle with the Hurricanes, Crusaders coach Scott Robertson is expecting a torrid time against the Jaguares in Saturday's Super Rugby final.

The two-time defending champions only just held on against a rampaging Hurricanes side 30-26 in Christchurch, and are now awaiting the first-time finalists from Buenos Aires.

The Jaguares thrashed the Brumbies 39-7 yesterday, but Robertson said he was increasingly wary of their defence.

"They play with passion and emotion and it's going to be a hell of a match," he told reporters after the clash. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The two stars combined to score in some style in the Crusaders' 30-26 win. Source: SKY

"They are tough and they are brutal, when they toured we got a good feeling of how good they are at the breakdown, their physicality, they've got enough Test players in their team to understand how to play at the highest level and in pressure moments.

"It's going to be a hell of a week."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Crusaders' first-five stole the show in his side’s semi-final win. Source: SKY

Robertson said their last training week had been solid, but that they would be concentrating on the mental side of their game before "getting excited" about the match.

"It's a pretty special opportunity for a lot of us guys, there's a lot of guys in there [that] it's their last race for us."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Crusaders edged a classic semi-final over the Hurricanes, and are now awaiting Argentina’s finest in the decider.
More From
Rugby
Crusaders
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:22
Arjun Tendulkar, 19, isn't exactly following in his dad's footsteps.
Cricket legend's son helping Black Caps prepare to face Australia
2
The Black Caps paceman became the first player to take a ODI hat-trick at Lord’s.
Trent Boult makes history, takes hat-trick against Australia in Cricket World Cup clash
3
Kane Williamson of New Zealand despairs after nicking the ball through to wicketkeeper Alex Carey of Australia off of the bowling of Mitchell Starc during the Group Stage match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between New Zealand and Australia at Lords on June 29, 2019 in London, England.
Black Caps slump to heavy World Cup loss to Australia, despite Trent Boult hat-trick
4
Guptill’s reflexes were on full display as he got rid of Aussie dangerman Steve Smith at Lord’s.
Watch: Flying Martin Guptill pulls off catch of the tournament contender against Australia
5
Pome’e wants to encourage women to “own who they are” and to “not be afraid of your own potential”.
'I'm pioneering for change' – Pasifika plus-size Sports Illustrated model Veronica Pome’e speaks on redefining being body positive
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:15
New Zealand's women were made to work for their 35-20 victory.

Black Ferns begin Super Series with hard-earned win over Canada
00:14
The Argentinian side completed a convincing 39-7 win in Buenos Aires.

Jaguares thrash Brumbies to book spot in maiden Super Rugby final
01:44
The Chiefs' new coach will have a break in 2021 to lead the Lions in South Africa.

Chiefs CEO explains Warren Gatland's Lions commitment
00:56
Michael Collins jokes that he'll need lawyers to stop Gatland replacing Steve Hansen.

Chiefs boss jokes he’ll take legal action to stop new coach Warren Gatland getting All Blacks job