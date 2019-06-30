Scott Robertson wary of 'brutal' Jaguares as they chase third-straight Super Rugby crown

Having escaped a ferocious second-half battle with the Hurricanes, Crusaders coach Scott Robertson is expecting a torrid time against the Jaguares in Saturday's Super Rugby final.

The two-time defending champions only just held on against a rampaging Hurricanes side 30-26 in Christchurch, and are now awaiting the first-time finalists from Buenos Aires.

The Jaguares thrashed the Brumbies 39-7 yesterday, but Robertson said he was increasingly wary of their defence.

"They play with passion and emotion and it's going to be a hell of a match," he told reporters after the clash.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"They are tough and they are brutal, when they toured we got a good feeling of how good they are at the breakdown, their physicality, they've got enough Test players in their team to understand how to play at the highest level and in pressure moments.

"It's going to be a hell of a week."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Robertson said their last training week had been solid, but that they would be concentrating on the mental side of their game before "getting excited" about the match.