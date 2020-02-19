TODAY |

Scott Robertson throws Caleb Ralph under the bus ahead of Crusaders reunion - 'last man standing'

Source:  1 NEWS

Friday's southern derby between the Crusaders and the Highlanders in Christchurch will double as a reunion as the home side celebrates 25 years in existence.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Crusaders past and present will get together this weekend to celebrate 25 years. Source: 1 NEWS

Players past and present will gather at a post-match reunion to celebrate 25 seasons, with the invite extending as far as former players, turned rivals, Aaron Mauger and Mark Hammett, now coaching the Highlanders.

"I’m not sure they’ll be turning up to training. They’ll be there and they’re invited and more than welcome, same as with Leon [Blues coach Leon MacDonald] and [Reds coach] Brad Thorn can come as well if he wants," Scott Robertson said at training today.

There's sure to be a drink or two consumed, with Robertson asked who was likely to keep the party going.

"Who used to party? Caleb Ralph’s there, he was always entertaining, last man standing," Robertson said with a grin.

"I won’t get into too many names or I’ll be calling them out, but there’s a few boys who used to enjoy the Holy Grail back in the day."

On the park, the Crusaders will be without captain Scott Barrett with a knee injury, while flanker Ethan Roots could make his debut off the bench. 

Rugby
Crusaders
Christchurch and Canterbury
