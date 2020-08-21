Scott Robertson reveals he's approached British and Irish Lions for coaching role

Scott Robertson may have missed out on the All Blacks gig, but he's eyeing another coveted international rugby coaching job.

Scott Robertson Source: Photosport

The Crusaders coach has revealed he has approached Warren Gatland about becoming part of the British and Irish Lions coaching set up for their tour of South Africa next year.

Robertson told Country Sport Breakfast on Gold AM he's keen to test himself at the international level after Ian Foster was handed the All Blacks head coach job.

"Once I missed the All Blacks job I actually reached out to Gats and asked him if I could go on that tour,"

"I thought, look if I can't be involved with the All Blacks, what's the biggest thing - or actually bigger in its own self - the Lions tour - to get involved.

The Super Rugby Aotearoa winning coach says his proposal is with Lions bosses.

"Obviously there's a lot to work out with Covid and the British and Irish Lions tour. But we had a couple good conversations since and he's got to go through his line of management to make a decision."

"Obviously Gats has been hugely successful at the international level as a coach so he's a person to learn off and also allows me to not have to go offshore to actually coach and get that international experience."

For now the 45-year-old says he's happy at the Crusaders but has always had a desire to coach internationally.

"From a personal note, I've got a young family. I would love to stay with the Crusaders as long as I can but I'm also quite wary about timing of roles on the international market and what happens over in Europe."

Robertson also hinted he fancies coaching in France.