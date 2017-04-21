 

Scott Robertson named as Robbie Deans' assistant coach at Baabaas for All Blacks Test

The All Blacks will open their tour of Europe against a Barbarians team prepared by two title-winning Crusaders coaches.

Scott Robertson has confirmed he was contacted by head coach Robbie Deans to be the assistant for the match at Twickenham on November 4.

It completes a dream year for Robertson, who guided the Crusaders to their first Super Rugby title in nine years in his maiden season in charge.

In the process, the former All Blacks flanker became the first person to win Super Rugby as both a player and a coach.

The 43-year-old told Fairfax Media he approached New Zealand Rugby to get the green light to coach against his country, with the All Blacks likely to feature a number of Crusaders players.

Japan-based Deans guided the Crusaders to five titles in eight seasons before leaving to coach Australia.

