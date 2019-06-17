Scott Robertson labels Ardie Savea as the best player in Super Rugby

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson has labelled Ardie Savea the best player in Super Rugby as he named an unchanged starting side for the semi-final showdown with the Hurricanes.

Savea had won multiple games for the 'Canes this season according to Robertson.

"Clearly the best player in Super Rugby, he's a power athlete, his ability to dig deep and you see how many games he's won for them this year," Robertson said.

"His ability to make big plays at critical times is amazing so I’m a big fan of Ardie, can play and I enjoy watching him play so it’s a great occasion to have him down here, he’ll bring a few more people to come and watch the game."

Robertson was excited to again roll out an All Black-laden pack.

"Our forward pack is strong, it's good that we get a couple of players back at the right time just like the canes have," Robertson said.

"We're fortunate that we scrummaged well last week after a lot of hard work, It's exciting just being able to name a full-strength squad."

Crusaders: 1 Joe Moody, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Owen Franks, 4 Scott Barrett, 5 Sam Whitelock (c), 6 Whetu Douglas, 7 Matt Todd, 8 Kieran Read, 9 Bryn Hall, 10 Richie Mo’unga, 11 George Bridge, 12 Ryan Crotty, 13 Jack Goodhue, 14 Sevu Reece, 15 David Havili.