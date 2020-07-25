Scott Robertson holds hands up after first Crusaders home defeat

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson is taking the lessons from his side's 34-32 defeat to the Hurricanes on the chin, his side tasting defeat in front of their home fans for the first time since 2016.

For the first time under Robertson's leadership, the Crusaders were defeated at home in Christchurch, going down to a well-oiled Hurricanes unit.

Crusaders fans would have to remember all the way back to July 2016 to find the last time their side lost at home, coincidentally also coming against the Hurricanes.

Speaking to media after the match, Robertson made it clear that his side could have no complaints about their defeat.

"We played well enough to win. They just won those key moments, that's footy," Robertson said.

"We can reflect on a lot of things in that game we could have done better. Congratulate them."

Robertson adding that the result throws Super Rugby Aotearoa wide open, with no play-offs or finals meaning a top of the table finish will earn the top side the title.

"If you look at the table, it would have been nice to get that result.