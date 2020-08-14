Scott Robertson gutted he won't get to bust out breakdancing moves at Eden Park

Your playlist will load after this ad

Covid-19 has denied Kiwi rugby fans of a fantastic spectacle at Eden Park this weekend - and we're not talking about the cancelled match between the Blues and Crusaders.

With this afternoon's announcement Auckland will remain in a Level 3 lockdown for another 12 days, Crusaders coach Scott Robertson has been denied the chance to show off his breakdancing moves as a champion.

Robertson has delighted fans over the last three years with his dancing after the Crusaders won back-to-back-to-back Super Rugby titles but, despite wrapping up the title last week, the coach held back from busting out the worm until the job was officially done.

That would've been this Sunday in the final match of the competition - a sellout affair at Eden Park in front of over 40,000 fans.

Robertson admitted he's a little gutted he won't get to "do a back spin in the garden of Eden".

"We'll have to wait for next year," he said with a grin.

Blues counterpart Leon MacDonald laughed at the idea when he heard it.

"He might not have gotten the chance to dance on Eden Park," MacDonald said.

"His dancing is poor anyway," Blues CEO Andrew Hore added.

New Zealand Rugby confirmed the match has been officially recognised as a draw, meaning the teams will take two points away from the cancelled fixture.