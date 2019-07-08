Scott Robertson backed for European coaching role after missing All Blacks job

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson's quest to take over as All Blacks boss could be aided by a stint in Europe, according to former charge Jordan Taufua.

Despite three successive Super Rugby titles, along with silverware at every other level he's coached at, 45-year-old Robertson missed out on replacing Sir Steve Hansen in the All Blacks' head coaching role, New Zealand Rugby instead opting for assistant Ian Foster.

While Robertson's attention will now turn to trying for a fourth straight Super Rugby crown with the Crusaders, Europe's cash-rich elite will no doubt be licking their lips at the thought of luring the serial winner to the northern hemisphere.

Having played under him for three of his seven seasons with the Crusaders, Taufua knows what Robertson brings to the table as a coach, backing him to succeed - should he opt to move to Europe.

"Razor's accomplished a lot in Super Rugby so if he did come here, he'd definitely make a difference," Taufua told the Rugby Paper.

"With his personality and energy and good views on the game, he would bring something a bit different and that could benefit him in the future.

Robertson's perceived inexperience as a coach is thought to be one of the reasons behind him missing the All Blacks head coaching job this time around, however Taufua adds that an overseas stint could be the key behind a successful application in the future.