Scott Robertson admits to 'enlightening' talk with Robbie Deans on All Blacks interview

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson has revealed he has spoken to former Wallabies coach Robbie Deans about the process of applying to become the next All Blacks coach.

Robertson has been up front about his application to become Steve Hansen's successor but at today's Super Rugby launch shed a few more details about his experience.

The three-time Super Rugby champion coach said his meeting with New Zealand Rugby about the job will be early next month and while he won't reveal the names he's assembling to pitch as his coaching staff, he did confirm he's turned to others about the process.

"I've talked to a few people without naming a few names... a lot of ex coaches who have influenced in the past around their philosophy and how they've coached," Robertson said.

"I've talked to them and we've gotten pretty deep - you need to. It's a big process up ahead and they need to challenge me on my thoughts and processes going into it."

When asked if that included Deans, who coached Robertson at both Canterbury and the Crusaders in the late 1990s and early 2000s, the Crusaders coach said yes.

"It was good, it was enlightening."

New Zealand Rugby confirmed last week 26 Kiwi coaches had been invited to apply for the role but some have already confirmed they've declined the offer including fellow Super Rugby coaches Warren Gatland and Aaron Mauger.

Applicants considered to be the frontrunners for the job include Robertson, current All Blacks assistant coach Ian Foster and Brave Blossoms coach Jamie Joseph.

Robertson said if he's successful with his application, he will step away from his role with the Crusaders - a move that has been thought out by the franchise already.

"We've got a great foundation we can build off and we've got some good people," he said.

"We've replaced Brad Mooar and Ronan O'Gara with Scott Hansen, who's come back from Japan, and we've got Andrew Goodman who's had a great season with Tasman.

"On that front, we've been really diligent and working on a contingency if I get the All Black role and the planning is going well."

The All Blacks coach hopeful said he's spoken to a number of important people about different aspects of the role. Source: 1 NEWS
