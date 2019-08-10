TODAY |

Scott Barrett's case to be considered by SANZAR committee tonight

AAP
All Blacks lock Scott Barrett has been charged with a dangerous tackle and is facing a possible ban which would rule him out of Saturday's deciding Bledisloe Cup Test against the Wallabies in Auckland.

The SANZAAR foul play review committee will convene late Sunday afternoon (5pm AEST) by video conference to consider Barrett's case.

A needless penalty from Ardie Savea and Scott Barrett's red card had Hansen shaking his head. Source: 1 NEWS

Barrett was sent off just before halftime in a key moment of the Wallabies' upset 47-26 victory in the series opener at Perth's Optus Stadium on Saturday night.

He was red carded by French referee Jerome Garces for an apparent shoulder charge which struck Wallabies skipper Michael Hooper in the back and neck as the All Blacks were desperately defending their line.

Barrett would need to plead guilty and accept the finding for the case to be decided by the foul play review committee, otherwise it will need to go to a judiciary hearing.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen indicated after the match there was some hope champion lock Brodie Retallick may be able to return at Eden Park on Saturday after missing the Bledisloe opener with a dislocated shoulder suffered two weeks ago against South Africa.

However it seems likely they may turn to 24-Test lock Patrick Tuipolotu to partner veteran Sam Whitelock in their second row as they attempt to retain the Bledisloe Cup, which they have held since 2003.

Barrett said the team will "get around him" after he become the fourth All Black ever to be sent off. Source: 1 NEWS

"I reminded him he's not a dirty player and he realised that too," Beauden said.

"He's just disappointed in himself and taken responsibility but, like I said, these things can happen - especially when you're defending close to the line and players do get in the low position."

Barrett became the fourth-ever All Black to be shown a red card in a Test match, sent off in Perth. Source: SKY
