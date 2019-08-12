TODAY |

Scott Barrett trains with All Blacks in gym session as wait continues for red card penalty

Scott Barrett is training as usual with the All Blacks after the team arrived in Auckland to prepare for the second Bledisloe Test on Saturday, with no verdict yet known for his red card in Perth.

Barrett was sent off on Saturday night when his shoulder made contact with Michael Hooper's head while defending near his try line.

The incident was followed up with a SANZAAR judiciary hearing last night however a verdict is yet to be released from the meeting, leaving Barrett in limbo as he went about training with the rest of the squad at an Auckland gym today.

The team went through a light session this morning, with Barrett hitting the cycling machine for a bit of cardio.

Next to him was his brother, Beauden, who said after Saturday's loss the team would "get around him" and support him.

Barrett said the team will "get around him" after he become the fourth All Black ever to be sent off. Source: 1 NEWS

"He's carrying a lot of responsibility on his shoulders at the moment but these things happen," the fullback said after the 47-26 loss.

"I reminded him he's not a dirty player and he realised that too.

"He's just disappointed in himself and taken responsibility but, like I said, these things can happen - especially when you're defending close to the line and players do get in the low position."

Barrett became the fourth All Black in history to be sent off after his contact with Hooper - the other three being Cyril Brownlie, Sir Colin Meads and Sonny Bill Williams.

After Williams' infringement - a similar no-arms tackle on Anthony Watson during the second Lions Test in 2017 - Williams was handed a four-week suspension.

Should Barrett be hit with a similar ban, he would miss the All Blacks' remaining two Tests against the Wallabies and Tonga and potentially the first few matches of the Rugby World Cup.

Barrett could be suspended for up to six weeks for his red card offence from Satuday's Bledisloe clash. Source: 1 NEWS
