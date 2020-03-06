TODAY |

Scott Barrett ruled out until November after successful surgery

Source:  1 NEWS

All Blacks lock Scott Barrett will be out of action until November, Crusaders coach Scott Robertson confirmed.

Scott Barrett of the Crusaders is tackled during the round six Super Rugby match between the Crusaders and the Reds. Source: Getty

Barrett, 26, was last month ruled out of Super Rugby Aotearoa entirely, having suffered a toe injury during the Crusaders' inter-squad friendly match.

The Crusaders' captain underwent surgery last week to repair the damaged plantar fascia ligament.

Speaking to media today, though, coach Robertson confirmed that he'll be without his skipper for between 12 and 16 weeks.

Already out of Super Rugby Aotearoa, it is unknown whether or not there will be any Test matches for Barrett to come back to, with New Zealand Rugby yet to confirm if the All Blacks can play in 2020 due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Rugby
All Blacks
Crusaders
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Liverpool boss hails All Blacks influence after Premier League title
2
Warriors player returning to New Zealand after pregnant wife in car crash
3
Exclusive: Warriors owner opens up on Kearney sacking and club's woes
4
Recruitment manager at Warriors hails new Fijian signing as ‘one of the best athletes I’ve come across’
5
Stephen Kearney linked to new NRL coaching job two weeks after Warriors axing
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Jordan Taufua, Manu Tuilagi involved in contract stand-off with English club

England star Maro Itoje says Swing Low, Sweet Chariot makes him 'uncomfortable'

All Blacks' end-of-year Tests in jeopardy due to proposed northern tournament - report

Dan Carter to make rare grassroots appearance for beloved Southbridge club