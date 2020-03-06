Scott Barrett ruled out until November after successful surgery

All Blacks lock Scott Barrett will be out of action until November, Crusaders coach Scott Robertson confirmed.

Scott Barrett of the Crusaders is tackled during the round six Super Rugby match between the Crusaders and the Reds. Source: Getty

Barrett, 26, was last month ruled out of Super Rugby Aotearoa entirely, having suffered a toe injury during the Crusaders' inter-squad friendly match.

The Crusaders' captain underwent surgery last week to repair the damaged plantar fascia ligament.

Speaking to media today, though, coach Robertson confirmed that he'll be without his skipper for between 12 and 16 weeks.