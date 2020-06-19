Scott Barrett ruled out, Codie Taylor to captain Crusaders against Hurricanes

The Super Rugby Aotearoa clash between the Hurricanes and the Crusaders on Sunday afternoon will be a Barrett-less affair, with Crusaders captain Scott Barrett ruled out.

Scott Barrett. Source: Photosport

With Hurricanes star Jordie Barrett already under a cloud due to a shoulder injury, older brother and Crusaders captain Scott will play no part in Sunday afternoon's round two match due to a foot injury. Hooker Codie Taylor will captain the side in his place.

"Scott hurt his foot in our internal game and we're just having scans at the moment, it hasn't come right as quickly as we'd hoped," coach Scott Robertson said.

"There will be some more investigations before we know exactly what it is."

Taylor will lead the Crusaders for the first time on Sunday afternoon, having previously been the side's vice captain.

"It's obviously pretty gutting to hear about Scoot [Barrett] not being able to play this week," Taylor said.

"It gives the likes of myself an opportunity to lead the team. I've got a great bunch of leaders behind me to help me out.

Codie Taylor. Source: 1 NEWS

"I'm just looking forward to getting out there."

Taylor was initially unsure of what it would mean for him, leading the Crusaders, however the All Blacks hooker knows he has a wealth of experience to count on.

"At first you're like 'what does that mean? Do I have to do anything extra?" he said.

"For me, I've just brought it back to my own performance. I've got to perform for the team, and then the other stuff will come off the back of that."

Elsewhere, the Crusaders welcome former captain Sam Whitelock back to their ranks, initially slated to miss Super Rugby in 2020 after a move to Japan. However Covid-19 has seen Whitelock back in the red and black jersey for Super Rugby Aotearoa.

There is also a return, albeit from the bench, for David Havili, after emergency bowel surgery saw him ruled out indefinitely back in March.

Crusaders: 15: Will Jordan, 14. Sevu Reece, 13. Braydon Ennor, 12. Jack Goodhue, 11. George Bridge, 10. Richie Mo'unga, 9. Bryn Hall, 8. Whetukamokamo Douglas, 7. Billy Harmon, 6. Cullen Grace, 5. Mitchell Dunshea, 4. Sam Whitelock, 3. Michael Alaalatoa, 2. Codie Taylor (c), 1. Joe Moody.

Reserves: 16. Brodie McAlister, 17. George Bower, 18. Oliver Jager, 19. Luke Romano, 20. Ethan Blackadder, 21. Mitchell Drummond, 22. David Havili, 23. Leicester Faingaanuku.