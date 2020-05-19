TODAY |

Scott Barrett re-commits to NZ Rugby until after 2023 World Cup

Source:  1 NEWS

All Blacks lock Scott Barrett has confirmed his rugby future lies in New Zealand, after committing to the Crusaders and NZ Rugby until the 2023 World Cup.

Barrett could even play for Taranaki later in the 2020 season. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

He says he didn't look at any northern hemisphere contracts.

Barrett's new deal comes right when the All Blacks have depth concerns in the locking department.

Sam Whitelock's approaching the end of his career and Brodie Retallick's unavailable until 2021.

The 26-year-old's new contract doesn’t include a sabbatical clause, but does have an option for a later Super Rugby season start.

"To have an opportunity to have a crack at the next World Cup with form and yeah, so I’ve given myself the opportunity," Barrett said.

Barrett will also continue to represent Taranaki and could still turn out for his home province in this year's Mitre 10 cup, with uncertainty around the Test calendar.

