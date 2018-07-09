Scott Barrett named Crusaders' new captain for 2020 season

Scott Barrett has been named as the Crusaders' new captain, as the side announced their squad this evening for the upcoming Super Rugby season.
With the likes of Sam Whitelock, Kieran Read and Ryan Crotty among the senior players to have departed the Crusaders, Barrett leads the side in their bid for a fourth straight title.
As the five New Zealand Super Rugby squads were announced tonight, coach Scott Robertson spoke highly of Barrett's leadership credentials.
"Scott has a phenomenal work ethic, and produces consistent performances for the Crusaders," Robertson said.
"He's well respected by his teammates, as well as the coaching and management group, has great character and helps drive our team culture. So we see him as a natural fit to captain the side and congratulate Scooter on this exciting opportunity."
Barrett was named as the Crusaders' player of the year in 2019, now with the chance to lift the side's 11th Super Rugby title in 2020.
CRUSADERS 2020 SQUAD:
Michael Alaalatoa, Harry Allan, Scott Barrett (c), Ethan Blackadder, George Bower, Tom Christie, Whetukamokamo Douglas, Mitchell Dunshea, Cullen Grace, Billy Harmon, Sione Havili, Oliver Jager, Andrew Makalio, Brodie McAlister, Joe Moody, Luke Romano, Ethan Roots, Tom Sanders, Quinten Strange, Codie Taylor, Isi Tuungafasi, George Bridge, Fergus Burke, Brett Cameron, Mitchell Drummond, Ere Enari, Braydon Ennor, Leicester Faingaanuku, Inga Finau, Jack Goodhue, Bryn Hall, David Havili, Will Jordan, Manasa Mataele, Dallas McLeod, Richie Mo'unga, Fetuli Paea, Sevu Reece.