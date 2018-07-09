Scott Barrett named Crusaders' new captain for 2020 season

Scott Barrett has been named as the Crusaders' new captain, as the side announced their squad this evening for the upcoming Super Rugby season.

With the likes of Sam Whitelock, Kieran Read and Ryan Crotty among the senior players to have departed the Crusaders, Barrett leads the side in their bid for a fourth straight title.

As the five New Zealand Super Rugby squads were announced tonight, coach Scott Robertson spoke highly of Barrett's leadership credentials.

"Scott has a phenomenal work ethic, and produces consistent performances for the Crusaders," Robertson said.

"He's well respected by his teammates, as well as the coaching and management group, has great character and helps drive our team culture. So we see him as a natural fit to captain the side and congratulate Scooter on this exciting opportunity."

Barrett was named as the Crusaders' player of the year in 2019, now with the chance to lift the side's 11th Super Rugby title in 2020.

CRUSADERS 2020 SQUAD: