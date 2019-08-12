TODAY |

Scott Barrett to miss just one All Blacks Test after copping three-week ban for Perth red card

All Blacks lock Scott Barrett will miss just this weekend's Bledisloe Test in Auckland after being handed a three-week suspension for his red card offence in Perth.

The SANZAAR Foul Play Review Committee announced this morning Barrett has been suspended from all forms of the game for three weeks, up to and including Sunday 1 September.

"Having conducted a detailed review of all the available evidence, including all camera angles and additional evidence, including submissions from his legal representative, Stephen Cottrell, the Foul Play Review Committee upheld the Red Card under Law 9.16," committee chairman Adam Casselden SC said.

Under that law, a player must not charge or knock down an opponent carrying the ball without attempting to grasp the player.

Barrett was red-carded in Saturday's 47-26 loss to the Wallabies after making dangerous contact with Michael Hooper in which he led with his shoulder as he attempted to defend his try line close to the ground.

"With respect to sanction the Foul Play Review Committee deemed the act of foul play merited a mid-range entry point of 6 weeks due to World Rugby instructions that dictate any incident of foul play which results in contact with the head and/or neck must start at a mid-range level.

"However, taking into account mitigating factors including the Player's exemplary judicial record, his expressed remorse and the fact the player has pleaded guilty at the first available opportunity, the Foul Play Review Committee reduced the suspension to 3 weeks."

The committee added the delayed verdict was due to them adjourning to seek more evidence regarding Barrett's potential playing schedule - both domestically in the Mitre 10 and at an international level with the All Blacks.

Coles said everyone in the team knows Barrett isn't a dirty player but he has a "bit of a habit of using that shoulder".

The ban means Barrett will become available to play again in time for the All Blacks' final warm-up Test against Tonga on September 7 before the Rugby World Cup later next month.

Barrett became the fourth All Black in history to be sent off during a match - the other three being Cyril Brownlie, Sir Colin Meads and Sonny Bill Williams.


Dane Coles says that the rules are clear around contact with the head.
