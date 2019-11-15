TODAY |

Scotland star launches stinging attack on SBW, claims he didn't care enough about World Cup exit

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup

Scotland fullback Stuart Hogg has launched a stinging attack on Sonny Bill Williams, accusing the now former All Black of not caring enough about his side's Rugby World Cup exit.

After the All Blacks fell to a 19-7 defeat to England in Yokohama in the Rugby World Cup semi-finals, Williams declared that it took him about "five to 10 minutes" to get over the loss.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Williams spoke to 1 NEWS Europe Correspondent Daniel Faitaua about life after signing with the Toronto Wolfpack. Source: 1 NEWS

What's more, the 34-year-old also said that talks to join Canadian-based UK Super League club Toronto Wolfpack were opened a day later, Williams going on to sign a reported $10m two-year contract.

Speaking to the Daily Mail though, 27-year-old Scotland fullback Hogg accused Williams of not caring about the All Blacks' World Cup campaign, his mind elsewhere at a crucial stage.

"If you're in that situation you don't care enough," Hogg said.

Read more:
Sonny Bill Williams said talks with Toronto Wolfpack happened day after RWC loss to England

"You've got to care about your own performance, you've got to care about your team's performance and you've got to care about the environment you're in.

"I think that ultimately will come out in your performance. If you're not caring then, ultimately, what's the point in being there?

Your playlist will load after this ad

The All Blacks star is said to be close to a move to Toronto Wolfpack. Source: 1 NEWS

"For me, I think Sonny Bill's mind is off it for other reasons and I think he's pretty happy with what's going to be in his bank account by the sounds of it."

Williams could make his highly anticipated debut for the Wolfpack when they begin their maiden Super League season on February 2 in Leeds.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Williams said looking at the deal while the World Cup was still winnable goes against his philosophies. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Auckland Tuatara player Ryan Costello dies, aged 23
2
Kiwis overtake Australia on top of rugby league world rankings
3
Scotland star launches stinging attack on SBW, claims he didn't care enough about World Cup exit
4
'Don't be a dick, don't be like Folau' - Kiwi MP fires back at sacked rugby star's latest outburst
5
Australian batsman refuses to walk despite blatant catch behind
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
02:03

Australian politicians hit out at 'reprehensible' Israel Folau after he blames fires on gay marriage

Australia A, Tonga rugby match called off due to Fiji measles outbreak
01:55

Steve Hansen's All Blacks stint 'two years too long', says ex-NZR boss

'Don't be a dick, don't be like Folau' - Kiwi MP fires back at sacked rugby star's latest outburst