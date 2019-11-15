Scotland star launches stinging attack on SBW, claims he didn't care enough about World Cup exit

Scotland fullback Stuart Hogg has launched a stinging attack on Sonny Bill Williams, accusing the now former All Black of not caring enough about his side's Rugby World Cup exit.

After the All Blacks fell to a 19-7 defeat to England in Yokohama in the Rugby World Cup semi-finals, Williams declared that it took him about "five to 10 minutes" to get over the loss.

What's more, the 34-year-old also said that talks to join Canadian-based UK Super League club Toronto Wolfpack were opened a day later, Williams going on to sign a reported $10m two-year contract.

Speaking to the Daily Mail though, 27-year-old Scotland fullback Hogg accused Williams of not caring about the All Blacks' World Cup campaign, his mind elsewhere at a crucial stage.

"If you're in that situation you don't care enough," Hogg said.

"You've got to care about your own performance, you've got to care about your team's performance and you've got to care about the environment you're in.

"I think that ultimately will come out in your performance. If you're not caring then, ultimately, what's the point in being there?

"For me, I think Sonny Bill's mind is off it for other reasons and I think he's pretty happy with what's going to be in his bank account by the sounds of it."