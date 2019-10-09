TODAY |

Scotland keep Rugby World Cup quarter-final hopes alive with bonus point win over Russia

Associated Press
Scotland have kept their Rugby World Cup quarterfinal hopes alive, defeating Russia 61-0 in Shizuoka.

Three tries to halfback George Horne, two to first-five Adam Hastings, and one apiece from John Barclay, Stuart McInally, Tommy Seymour and George Turner gave Scotland the bonus point victory needed to keep pressure on both Japan and Ireland in the race to advance from Pool A.

First-five Hastings, son of former Scotland great Gavin, weaved in from a scrum close to the Russia line in the 13th minute. He chased down his own kick ahead for his second four minutes later.

Halfback Horne intercepted a pass from opposite number Dmitry Perov for Scotland's third try. Perov was trying to throw a long pass in his own try area and it went straight to Horne.

Those three Scotland tries came in an eight-minute burst.

George Horne was in the right place at the right time to score in Shizuoka. Source: Spark Sport RWC

The bonus-point win keeps the Scots in touching distance of pool leaders Japan and second-place Ireland ahead of a dramatic finish to the group this weekend.

Scotland now play Japan in Yokohama on Sunday for a place in the quarter-finals, as long as Super Typhoon Hagibis doesn't cause problems with the Rugby World Cup schedule.

The 61-0 victory in Shizuoka sees Scotland stay in the mix to advance. Source: Spark Sport RWC
