Scotland halfback appears from nowhere for lighting intercept try against Russia

Scotland has breezed past an exhausted-looking Russia team 61-0 to stay in the playoff hunt at the Rugby World Cup and set up a showdown with hosts Japan for a quarter-final place.

The Scots got the bonus point they wanted and more in Shizuoka and kept the opposition scoreless for the second straight game. That's a major comeback for Scotland after they were humbled by Ireland to start their World Cup.

Russia threw everything into its first three games in Japan and had nothing left in the tank at Shizuoka Stadium.

Scotland scored nine tries and had two more disallowed for forward passes. Scrumhalf George Horne had a hat trick and flyhalf Adam Hastings scored Scotland's first two tries and kicked eight out of nine conversions for 26 points.