Scotland 'fully expects' RWC organisers to do everything possible to make do-or-die clash with Japan happen

Scotland have come out with a clear and direct message to Rugby World Cup organisers about their crucial clash with hosts Japan, saying they expect every measure to be made to ensure the game isn't cancelled.

Scotland released a statement shortly after RWC organisers confirmed two matches on Saturday - England v France and New Zealand v Italy - were cancelled due to the threat of incoming storm Typhoon Hagibis.

"We are in regular dialogue with World Rugby at all levels to work to ensure our fixture against Japan on Sunday can be played as planned. Public safety is the clear priority," Scotland Rugby said in their statement.

"Scottish Rugby fully expects contingency plans to be put in place to enable Scotland to contest for a place in the quarterfinals on the pitch, and will be flexible to accommodate this."

The statement is almost opposite to the message delivered by tournament director Alan Gilpin at yesterday's announcement who said the game wouldn't be treated any differently.

"We looked pretty exhaustively at all the options," Gilpin said.

"It is important to note that where we are is in accordance with what we said we would do before the tournament.

"Doing that on this scale, so many teams to move around, and to be able to deliver safely the exit of 12 teams, we couldn't guarantee contingency plans consistently. If we can't do it for all, we can't do it for any.

Gilpin pointed out that Italy were in the same boat as Scotland with the Italians still a chance at making the quarter-finals if they'd managed a bonus point upset win over the All Blacks. That result would've seen Italy qualify and the All Blacks knocked out.

"We have looked again at the potential to apply some consistency to our contingency plan across all the games and we treat all the matches fairly. Italy are in the same position as Scotland are in.

"It is a huge match and we would be loving to play that game. But we won't treat that match any different."