Scotland-France Women's Six Nations match postponed after player tests positive for coronavirus

The Women's Six Nations clash between Scotland and France has been postponed, after one of the Scottish players tested positive for coronavirus.

A scanning electron microscope image of SARS-CoV-2, in yellow, known as 2019-nCoV - the virus that causes COVID-19. Source: NIAID/Public Domain

Scotland's team returned home from northern Italy at the end of February, whose match with their hosts was also postponed following the outbreak of coronavirus.

In a statement this morning NZ time, the Scottish Rugby Union confirmed that one of their players has tested positive, with a further seven going into self isolation as a precaution.

This weekend's match up against France in Glasgow has now been postponed as a result.

"This decision has been taken together with Scottish Rugby, the French Rugby Federation (FFR) and Six Nations," the statement read.

"The Six Nations CEO has been in constant contact with Scottish Rugby and is in full support of this decision. The Scottish Government has also been briefed."

Scottish rugby's chief medial officer told Sky Sports UK that the player in question was recovering well.

"We are pleased that our player is doing well and that all the correct medical procedures have been followed and continue to be followed," he said.