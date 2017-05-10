SBW's return confirmed as Blues name deadly backline for fight to keep playoff hopes alive

The Blues have added Sonny Bill Williams to their starting line up as they fight to keep their winning streak and Super Rugby playoff hopes alive this weekend in Cape Town against the Stormers.

Williams has been cleared to play after missing last weekend's 50-32 win over the Cheetahs with concussion.

Coach Tana Umaga says he expects the next few weeks to be tough due to the team's travel schedule.

"We have planned for it and we do have a number of players coming back from injury for us, and some hopefully ready to be considered back in New Zealand next week," he said.

Their injury list gained two more names after last weekend's match, with Pauliasi Manu (calf) and Ihaia West (ankle) joining Jerome Kaino (knee), Matt Moulds (knee), and Jimmy Tupou (hamstring) in the unavailable category.

However, Umaga remains confident he has the right combinations to earn a win in South Africa.

"The Stormers at Newlands are a formidable challenge for us. We've played well for the last month and need to continue to improve every game as we look to produce an 80-minute performance."

All Black Ofa Tu’ungafasi gets his second start of the season after his strong performance coming on for the injured Manu early in the win over the Cheetahs.

The only other change from the starting line-up that beat the Cheetahs sees Gerard Cowley-Tuioti return to partner fellow in-form lock Scott Scrafton with All Black Patrick Tuipulotu to add impact off the bench.

Piers Francis, who was another injury concern after coming off at halftime last weekend, has recovered sufficiently to be named to start at first-five with Bryn Gatland returning to the squad in the reserves.

Melani Nanai, who has bagged five tries this season, retains his spot at fullback with Michael Collins to come off the bench.

BLUES: 1 Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 2 James Parsons ©, 3 Charlie Faumuina, 4 Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, 5 Scott Scrafton, 6 Steven Luatua, 7 Blake Gibson, 8 Akira Ioane; 9 Augustine Pulu, 10 Piers Francis, 11 Rieko Ioane, 12 Sonny Bill Williams, 13. George Moala, 14 Matt Duffie, 15 Melani Nanai.