SBW's family 'very proud' he's in All Blacks team eyeing three World Cups in a row

Sonny Bill Williams is relishing the chance at a third Rugby World Cup title, named in Steve Hansen's 31-man squad.

After victories in New Zealand in 2011, and England in 2015, Williams is one of a handful of players going for a third title this year in Japan, Sam Whitelock and captain Kieran Read the others.

Speaking to media in Christchurch today, Williams told of his pride in being given the chance to lift the Webb Ellis Cup once again.

"[I'm] really stoked," Williams said.

"The family are stoked, as am I. [There was] some nervous times, but I'm humbled."

Williams also said that he's offered his support to teammates that didn't make the cut, names like Owen Franks and Ngani Laumape the most notable to be left out of the 31-man squad.

"The first thing that comes to my mind is those who missed out.

"I've reached out to those boys.