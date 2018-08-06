 

SBW says off-field opportunities will guide his next career move, doesn't rule out return to league

AAP
Sonny Bill Williams has left the door open to making a return to rugby league, declaring off-field opportunities will guide his next career move.

Williams is targeting next year's Rugby Union World Cup with the All Blacks but his future beyond that is undecided.

The dual international turns 34 next August and is weighing up ending an illustrious career spanning Australia, New Zealand, France, Japan, rugby league, rugby union and boxing.

Williams became a pariah in the 13-man game after his walk-out on Canterbury in 2008 over a contract dispute.

He returned to play a leading role in the Sydney Roosters' 2013 NRL premiership victory, only to again return to union, where he won the 2015 World Cup and appeared in the 2016 Olympics.

He's eyeing his third World Cup next year but refuses to rule out a third stint in rugby league in 2020 and says opportunities to work with the Pacific community and in coaching will affect his decision.

All Blacks' Sonny Bill Williams during an All Blacks training session ahead of the third and final All Blacks v France test match at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand. 21 June 2018.
Sonny Bill Williams.

"I'm 34 next year. I'm just happy doing what I love doing," Williams told Fox Sports.

"I really want to affect my Pasifika people. With that comes responsibility.

"I need more knowledge in that field, which I'm doing - I'm doing for my coaching papers.

"God willing I make it through next year and I make that World Cup side.

"Then after that, I have to keep the wife happy and then if I do play on, it'll have to be at a place where I can still have a voice."

Williams returned to the Roosters for two years in 2013-14 after a handshake agreement with Roosters chairman Nick Politis, which was struck following his first exit from the NRL.

In the past few years, there have been rumours Williams will end his career with the Tri-Colours.

He refused to give anything away about his future on Sunday but said he regretted the way he turned his back on the Bulldogs, the club that gave him a start as a teenager.

An older and wiser Sonny Bill says he's after a meaningful existence.

"I still stand by my decision to leave. Though as a young fella you're a bit rash and you do things you probably regret," Williams said.

"I'm no different. I'm human, I make mistakes.

"When it came to that decision to leave, although things weren't going the right way off the field, I just felt like I was backed into a corner and that was all I could do.

The star midfielder nailed a set of barbell rows on a back extension machine.

"Looking back now, if I was a lot more confident in myself as a man, I probably could have gone and spoken to the administration and told them, 'Look, I'm going to leave if you don't do what you guys promised me'."

Sonny Bill Williams said that he still doesn't know whether or not he will return to the NRL.
Crusaders first-five Richie Mo'unga spoke about his role at the helm of the Super Rugby champions, following their second straight title win over the Lions last night. 

Mo'unga, 24, has emerged as Super Rugby's form player this season and was a key figure in the Crusaders' remarkable run to a second straight title.

Speaking to media last night, Mo'unga spoke of learning to own his role as the side's chief creative threat.

"I guess it's just standards, having real pride in my performance every week," he said.

"I know how much it impacts on the team's performance too.

"(There's) real respect in the preparation that I have, and real confidence in my ability to do what I need to do."

The first-five was man of the match in the Crusaders' final win last night.
'I've worked hard to get here' - Richie Mo'unga details transformation into world class first-five

1 NEWS
Crusaders and All Blacks first-five Richie Mo'unga has opened up on his transformation from hot prospect to world class talent, following his side's second straight Super Rugby final win over the Lions last night.

Mo'unga, 24, was the shining light for the Crusaders this season, as the champions proved to be a class above the competition to defend their title.

Speaking to media last night, Mo'unga credited those behind his rapid rise, now in genuine contention to take the All Blacks' number 10 jersey against the Wallabies later this month.

"I'm more level headed, I have a lot of maturity to my game now," he said.

"I'm more of a leader, not only in my words, but in my actions too.

"I've worked hard to get here to this position, it didn't just happen."

Mo'unga also thanked coach Scott Robertson, who has backed him since taking the reigns as Crusaders coach at the start of 2017.

"The faith that Razor (Robertson) has in me to lead this team, and to the other leaders that I have beside me, it all helps."

Mo'unga has been the shining light in another title winning Crusaders season.
