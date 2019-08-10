TODAY |

SBW misses chance for intercept try in Counties Manukau return

Sonny Bill Williams missed the chance for a try on his return to provincial rugby, spilling an intercept in his side's 34-29 loss to Taranaki.

Coming back into the Counties side for the first time since 2014, Williams got some vital minutes under his belt as he bids to make his case for inclusion in the All Blacks' World Cup squad.

With Taranaki ahead at the start of the second half, a stray pass from Bulls first-five eighth Daniel Waite found the hands of Williams, who showed off some impressive pace off the line.

Unfortunately though, the All Blacks midfielder couldn't hang on, spilling the ball and giving away a scrum.

Williams could be in contention for Counties' next match against North Harbour or find himself back in the All Blacks' squad for next weekend's second Bledisloe Cup Test at Eden Park.

The All Blacks star got some vital minutes in his side's loss to Taranaki. Source: SKY
