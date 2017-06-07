SBW heading back to NRL after being told by All Blacks he's no longer in their plans - report

Sonny Bill Williams is reportedly heading back to the NRL on a "done deal" after being told he was no longer part of the All Blacks' plans heading into the 2018 international season.

Sonny Bill Williams. Source: Photosport

According to former Roosters forward-turned-media personality Jimmy Smith, Williams has been told he won't be part of the All Blacks' future campaigns - including next year's 2019 World Cup - paving the way for the 32-year-old to return to the NRL.

Smith, who played 120 NRL games and now works as a pundit for FOX Sports Australia, also claims Williams has already made a deal to return to the Sydney Roosters after this year's Super Rugby competition.

Williams' current contract with NZ Rugby doesn't expire until the end of 2019 but Smith says that doesn't appear to be an issue.

"The mail is good," Smith told the Big Sports Weekend radio programme on Sydney radio station 2KY.

"From what I understand, the deal is done. It will be a short stint at the end of the Super Rugby season."

Williams won an NRL premiership with the Roosters in 2013 before departing to switch codes.

If the superstar midfielder hopes to play for the Roosters this season, the Sydney club would need to register an NRL contract before June 30, which could prove problematic with the Super Rugby season not wrapping up until the final is played on August 4.