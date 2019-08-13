SBW 'grateful to be back' in All Blacks' after Counties stint

Sonny Bill Williams is back in the All Blacks' camp, and ready to produce a Bledisloe Cup-winning performance against the Wallabies at Eden Park on Saturday night.

Williams, 34, makes a timely return to the All Blacks' side, with Jack Goodhue's hamstring injury in Perth last weekend leaving just Ngani Laumape and Anton Lienert-Brown as the only two other fit midfielders.

However, with two full games for Counties Manukau now under his belt, Williams says he is fit and ready to return to the black jersey.

"[I'm] a little bit sore after a couple of 80-minute games," he said.

"A few more ball carries than usual, a bit more contact, but I'm grateful firstly to be back here but I'm excited at the same time."

Williams also hailed his return to provincial rugby, giving him some vital minutes before returning to the Test arena.

What's more, the perspective gained by playing with and against players who aren't fully professional has also served as an eye opener.

"I always love going back there [to Counties], just because they're still players that work.

"You just see the gratefulness that those guys have just to play rugby, the excitement that they have just to run out there.

"It was cool just to go out there and get amongst it."