SBW to face judicial hearing today for red card-worthy, no-arms tackle during second Test against Lions

Sonny Bill Williams could face further punishments than the red card he received in last night's 24-21 loss to the British and Irish Lions after New Zealand Rugby announced he had been summoned to a judicial hearing this afternoon.

Williams was sent off in the 25th minute of the second Test of the Lions Tour for a no-arms tackle on Anthony Watson which resulted in his shoulder colliding with the Lions winger's head.

The judicial panel, consisting of Australians Adam Casselden, David Croft and John Langford will hear the case this afternoon at NZR offices in Wellington at 5pm.