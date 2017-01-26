SBW eyes debut for Blues six weeks into Super Rugby season

Sonny Bill Williams' Blues debut will come about six weeks into the Super Rugby season, the injured cross-code star predicts.

All Blacks back Williams will make a delayed return to the 15-a-side code because he hasn't recovered from an Achilles tendon injury suffered early in New Zealand's failed Olympic sevens campaign in Rio.

The 31-year-old, who hasn't played a Test since the 2015 World Cup final, chose to devote last year to sevens.

He has left the Chiefs for the Blues but expects he won't play for his new team until some time in April.

"I haven't really put a date on it. I think maybe six weeks into Super Rugby hopefully," he told TVNZ's Breakfast.

The season kicks off in late February.