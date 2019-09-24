SBW asks Instagram to explain take-down of photo showing himself, fellow Muslim All Black in prayer

Sonny Bill Williams has posted on Instagram asking why a picture of him and fellow Muslim All Black Ofa Tu'ungafasi in prayer on the field prior to Saturday's win over the Springboks was taken down.

In the post, Williams posted the original photo as well as a screengrab of the message from Instagram saying the post had been removed because “a third party reported that the content infringes or otherwise violates their rights”.

He also questioned those Instagram users who had reported the photo.

“Hello @instagram & to all that reported this photo. I’m wondering why this was removed from mine and @ofatuungafasi pages?” Williams wrote as the caption.