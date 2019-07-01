TODAY |

SBW all smiles after smooth injury return in Auckland club scene - 'Got a little too fiery with the young fellas'

Sonny Bill Williams admits he may have gone a bit over-the-top in his return to rugby at club level over the weekend - but he got it dished back plenty as well.

The veteran midfielder played 50 minutes of the Ponsonby Ponies match on Saturday, helping his team to a 25-22 win over Grammar TEC.

"Last weekend in the Ponies, I was probably trying to compete a bit too much," Williams told TVNZ1's Breakfast.

"I got a little too fiery with young fellas out there but I still enjoy it."

It was Williams' second rugby appearance in 10 weeks after a long lay-off with a knee injury sustained early in the Super Rugby season. He underwent surgery on it in April to get right.

"The knee's pretty good, I got what I wanted out of it," he said.

In fact, Williams cheekily added he was given a good test by multiple players throughout the game.

"Had some contact, some late contacts - quite a few late contacts, actually," he said. 

Williams played for the Ponsonby Ponies and said he was on the end of "quite a few late contacts". Source: Breakfast
