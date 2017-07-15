Sayonara Michael Leitch! Damian McKenzie gives departing Chiefs loosie a try to remember in final home game

Michael Leitch's last foreseeable outing at FMG Stadium in a Chiefs jersey has finished on a high note, with the veteran flanker's final touch of the ball resulting in a try.

Leitch, who is heading for the Sunwolves next year, dived into the corner for a try in the 70th minute of the Chiefs' 28-10 win over the Brumbies this afternoon in Hamilton.

The flanker was sitting on the left wing when he received a bullet pass from fullback Damian McKenzie to put him space and score.