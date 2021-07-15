Savea, Lienert-Brown back as All Blacks team named for second Fiji Test

The All Blacks have named their final squad for their July Pacific Tests ahead of this weekend's second match against Fiji in Hamilton.

Coach Ian Foster has managed to use every fit player in the 36-man squad except lock Tupou Vaa’i in the first two Tests thanks to two drastically different line-ups used so far in wins over Tonga and Fiji.

Anton Lienert-Brown and Ardie Savea had been unavailable for those Tests due to injury but return with starting roles this week in what will be the 50th Test for both.

“To play 50 games for the All Blacks is pretty special and it’s also special that they get to do it together," Foster said.

"Both are really influential players, they’re excited and will have some proud families coming along to watch.”

All Black Ardie Savea against Samoa in 2017. Source: Photosport

The starting front row is unchanged from last week’s 57-23 win over Fiji, with George Bower, Codie Taylor Nepo Laulala the front row with props Ethan de Groot and Angus Ta'avao along with hooker Dane Coles offering support from the bench.

Sam Whitelock returns to the starting locks to captain the side alongside Scott Barrett with Brodie Retallick continuing his return to international rugby via the reserves.

In the loose forwards, alongside Savea, Akira Ioane gets his second start this year on the blindside while Luke Jacobson also gets his second start at number eight. Shannon Frizell is loose forward cover in the 20 jersey.

In the backs, Aaron Smith retains his starting spot at halfback, inside a returning Richie Mo’unga at ten. David Havili is again at 12, inside Lienert-Brown, after his first Test start there last week.

The outside backs consist of Sevu Reece, who moves to the left wing, Will Jordan on the right wing and Damian McKenzie is at fullback.

Halfback Brad Weber, Beauden Barrett and Rieko Ioane are the back reserves.

Foster said the team enters this weekend wanting to build from Dunedin.

“It was the second Test of the year for us last weekend and we were pretty happy with our performance. There were a lot of views about our performance and that’s the beauty of being in this team: people expect perfection.

“We took some really good steps up from the week before (against Tonga) and we were satisfied with our performance, but it did highlight some areas we need to keep growing. This [July] campaign has been about growing our game and making sure we have players that are ready to go for what will be a long season.”

This weekend's match will be the All Blacks' last before they begin their Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship campaigns next month.

Saturday's game kicks off at 7:05pm at Waikato Stadium.

All Blacks

1. George Bower (2)

2. Codie Taylor (57)

3. Nepo Laulala (30)

4. Scott Barrett (41)

5. Samuel Whitelock (124) - captain

6. Akira Ioane (3)

7. Ardie Savea (49)

8. Luke Jacobson (4)

9. Aaron Smith (98)

10. Richie Mo’unga (23)

11. Sevu Reece (9)

12. David Havili (4)

13. Anton Lienert-Brown (49)

14. Will Jordan (4)

15. Damian McKenzie (29)

Reserves:

16. Dane Coles (76)

17. Ethan de Groot (1)

18. Angus Ta’avao (15)

19. Brodie Retallick (82)

20. Shannon Frizell

21. Brad Weber (8)

22. Beauden Barrett (90)