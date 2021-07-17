Savea 'clipped around the ear' for no mouthguard in Fiji Test

Ardie Savea has stocked up on mouthguards for the rest of the season after copping a mouthful from his family for not wearing one against Fiji, the All Blacks flanker has revealed.

Ardie Savea celebrates a try with Aaron Smith. Source: Photosport

Savea was photographed in Saturday’s 60-13 win over the Flying Fijians – which doubled as the loosie’s 50th Test – not wearing a mouthguard after scoring a try in the first half.

The 27-year-old shared on social media the story behind his latest mishap and the consequences that came with.

“Don’t worry, mum and wifey clipped me around the ears straight after the game for not wearing my mouthguard and fair enough,” Savea said on Instagram.

“I lost my fitted mouthguard and couldn’t find it on game day, and wasn’t going to wear one that goes in hot water as it doesn’t stay in and hard to breathe.”

Savea added he will now have plenty of back ups to keep NZR and journalists off his back.

“That’s why I’ve ordered 10 to have back-ups and hopefully no more articles.”

Alongside the story was a photo of Savea showing off his teeth with a big grin as he held a customised mouthguard in each hand.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster also told media after the match on Sunday he wasn’t aware of the situation but would “have a look at it”.

“I’m aware that he hasn’t worn it at times before, I know he’s had issues breathing with them and he’s struggled at certain times.”

Savea has a long history with not wearing mouthguards after being chastised for it last year in a Test against the Wallabies where New Zealand Rugby officials called his actions “incredibly disappointing”.

As a 19-year-old, Savea was also reprimanded by a referee for not wearing one during a provincial game between Wellington and Canterbury, although he said at the time he wasn’t aware of the requirements.