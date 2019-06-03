Savea, Cane and Read all starting as All Blacks name team for Wallabies Test

The All Blacks have named their line-up for Saturday's Bledisloe Cup Test against the Wallabies in Perth, with the loose forward trio of Ardie Savea, Same Cane and Kieran Read all starting.

Hansen has opted to put Savea at blindside with Cane on the opposite side and captain Read at the back. It will be Savea's first All Blacks start in the No.6 jersey.

Elsewhere, Scott Barrett returns from injury and has slotted into the second row alongside Sam Whitelock, replacing the injured Brodie Retallick. Patrick Tuipulotu will cover the duo from the bench.

In the backs, Aaron Smith and TJ Perenara have swapped roles from the Springboks draw with Smith now starting while the Richie Mounga-Beauden Barrett combo at 10 and 15 gets another run.

Hansen said he was confident the team will put a strong performance together after a close win over the Pumas and draw with the Springboks.

"Our preparation this week here in Perth has been very good. We can tell that it’s ‘Bledisloe One’ week as there’s a real sense of purpose in everything we do, and a real desire to do it well.

"With the extra time together, we’re starting to see an improved clarity of roles out on the training park. We’ll need to take the confidence that comes with that clarity into the Test on Saturday and deliver a game which has high energy, high skill and great decision-making.

The All Blacks will have plenty to play for this weekend with not just the Bledisloe Cup on the line but also the Rugby Championship and potentially their World No.1 ranking, according to a report from Wales.

The team are also playing with heavy hearts after the loss of legend Sir Brian Lochore last weekend and while mental skills coach Gilbert Enoka is representing the team at his Masterton funeral today, the squad will also pay tribute on Saturday.

"There have been little things done all week," Hansen said.

"We had a good presentation from Sam Whitelock (on Tuesday night) talking about Sir Brian’s career and had some other people speak during that presentation, and we’ll also be putting his All Black number ‘637’ on the jersey. We’re proud to be doing it."

It's also the last away match the All Blacks will play before the Rugby World Cup with their remaining Tests against the Wallabies and Tonga taking place in Auckland and Hamilton, respectively.

Saturday's clash kicks off at 10pm NZT.

All Blacks (Tests)

1. Joe Moody (38), 2. Dane Coles (62), 3. Owen Franks (107), 4. Scott Barrett (29), 5. Samuel Whitelock (109), 6. Ardie Savea (36), 7. Sam Cane (61), 8. Kieran Read - captain (119), 9. Aaron Smith (84), 10. Richie Mo’unga (10), 11. Rieko Ioane (25), 12. Anton Lienert-Brown (35), 13. Jack Goodhue (8), 14. Ben Smith (78), 15. Beauden Barrett (75)