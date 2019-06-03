TODAY |

Savea, Cane and Read all starting as All Blacks name team for Wallabies Test

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Australia
All Blacks

The All Blacks have named their line-up for Saturday's Bledisloe Cup Test against the Wallabies in Perth, with the loose forward trio of Ardie Savea, Same Cane and Kieran Read all starting.

Hansen has opted to put Savea at blindside with Cane on the opposite side and captain Read at the back. It will be Savea's first All Blacks start in the No.6 jersey.

Elsewhere, Scott Barrett returns from injury and has slotted into the second row alongside Sam Whitelock, replacing the injured Brodie Retallick. Patrick Tuipulotu will cover the duo from the bench.

In the backs, Aaron Smith and TJ Perenara have swapped roles from the Springboks draw with Smith now starting while the Richie Mounga-Beauden Barrett combo at 10 and 15 gets another run.

Hansen said he was confident the team will put a strong performance together after a close win over the Pumas and draw with the Springboks.

"Our preparation this week here in Perth has been very good. We can tell that it’s ‘Bledisloe One’ week as there’s a real sense of purpose in everything we do, and a real desire to do it well.

"With the extra time together, we’re starting to see an improved clarity of roles out on the training park. We’ll need to take the confidence that comes with that clarity into the Test on Saturday and deliver a game which has high energy, high skill and great decision-making.

The All Blacks will have plenty to play for this weekend with not just the Bledisloe Cup on the line but also the Rugby Championship and potentially their World No.1 ranking, according to a report from Wales.

The team are also playing with heavy hearts after the loss of legend Sir Brian Lochore last weekend and while mental skills coach Gilbert Enoka is representing the team at his Masterton funeral today, the squad will also pay tribute on Saturday.

"There have been little things done all week," Hansen said.

"We had a good presentation from Sam Whitelock (on Tuesday night) talking about Sir Brian’s career and had some other people speak during that presentation, and we’ll also be putting his All Black number ‘637’ on the jersey. We’re proud to be doing it."

It's also the last away match the All Blacks will play before the Rugby World Cup with their remaining Tests against the Wallabies and Tonga taking place in Auckland and Hamilton, respectively.

Saturday's clash kicks off at 10pm NZT.

All Blacks (Tests)

1. Joe Moody (38), 2. Dane Coles (62), 3. Owen Franks (107), 4. Scott Barrett (29), 5. Samuel Whitelock (109), 6. Ardie Savea (36), 7. Sam Cane (61), 8. Kieran Read - captain (119), 9. Aaron Smith (84), 10. Richie Mo’unga (10), 11. Rieko Ioane (25), 12. Anton Lienert-Brown (35), 13. Jack Goodhue (8), 14. Ben Smith (78), 15. Beauden Barrett (75)

Reserves: 16. Codie Taylor (42), 17. Atu Moli (1), 18. Angus Ta’avao (5), 19. Patrick Tuipulotu (22), 20. Matt Todd (18), 21. TJ Perenara (56), 22. Ngani Laumape (11), 23. George Bridge (2)

Your playlist will load after this ad

The two number sevens could find themselves as a pair this year. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Australia
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:56
Up to 5,000 people are expected to attend the All Blacks great's farewell today.
Jacinda Ardern, 100 former All Blacks among those to attend Sir Brian Lochore’s funeral in Masterton
2
The two number sevens could find themselves as a pair this year.
Savea, Cane and Read all starting as All Blacks name team for Wallabies Test
3
Archer finished the match with figures of 6/27 and topped the day off with a century with the bat.
'Bloody dangerous' - England quick Jofra Archer dominates in controversial appearance in domestic second XI game
4
The NZ legends will face their Pacific rivals in a curtain raiser before the All Blacks play Tonga in Hamilton next month.
Carlos Spencer, DJ Forbes headline clash starring NZ and Pacific legends, but Tana Umaga sticking to coaching
5
1 NEWS
Aussie captain bizarrely sledges Ben Stokes about Sir Richard Hadlee during Ashes
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
New Zealand's Kendra Cocksedge scores a try during the Black Ferns vs Australia Women's rugby match at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday the 25th of August 2018. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz

Wallaroos halfback expecting physical clash with Black Ferns in showdown against idol Kendra Cocksedge

Australia moves to toughen up laws on 'Kiwi' deportees
01:50
Kurt Heatherley has been snapped up by the Mitre 10 Cup champions.

'He knows how to score' - Auckland snap up AFL youngster for Mitre 10 Cup
01:14
The ex-All Blacks flanker battled lumbar discitis at the end of 2017.

Adam Thomson reveals extent of mystery illness that nearly ended his career