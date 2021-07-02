Savea: ABs 'refreshed' for Tests after 'bashing each other' in Super Rugby

The All Blacks have enjoyed a "refreshing" week in each other's company after month's of competing against each other, flanker Ardie Savea says.

Savea, sidelined from tomorrow's Tonga Test in Auckland with a knee injury, told 1 NEWS this afternoon the team are in high spirits after their first week together since Ian Foster named the 36-man squad last week.

"It's been refreshing," Savea said.

"We've been smashing and bashing each other in the Super Rugby competitions so being able to spend some time with each other in camp and coming into this week for a Test has been refreshing."

Source: 1 NEWS

Savea said as part of the week, the team ran through the haka to bring new members, such as the four rookies selected this year, could get up to speed and feel comfortable performing the challenge.

But it's not just the rookies bringing a different energy to the camp, with Savea happy to have the likes of Brodie Retallick back from Japan too.

"Having Brodie back, he brings the edge," Savea said.

"Just his experience and his presence is awesome."

Savea added besides the haka, the week has been about learning the All Blacks' systems for this season and bringing the newer members up to speed although those teachings may not be fully on display tomorrow against Tonga.

"The big thing for this week is for the guys to just go out and express themselves," he said.