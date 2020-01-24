Sarah Hirini pumped for Black Ferns Sevens' first series on home soil - 'We really want to hear the crowd'

Black Ferns Sevens captain Sarah Hirini said she could hear friends and family in the Hamilton crowd last year when her team was playing in a small, four-team tournament alongside the men's competition.

But with the women's circuit officially making its debut on New Zealand soil this weekend, she's hoping the crowd will be even louder.

Hirini spoke to TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning ahead of tomorrow's tournament, and spoke about what it means for the Black Ferns Sevens to play on home soil.

"The build up this week has been amazing," Hirini said.

"We're lucky enough to get to travel the world to do what we love but to get to do it in our own backyard this weekend is going to be incredible."

The Black Ferns enter the weekend leading the overall standings after three events, having won the last two tournaments in Dubai and Cape Town.

Hirini hopes the Hamilton crowd will help them keep that winning streak alive after the team experienced the energy they can offer last year during the Fast Four series - a four-team competition that ran parallel to the men's event.

"Last year we got to play in the Fast Four and when we ran out for the first time, the crowd was absolutely crazy," she said.

"You could hear a couple of your friends and family yelling from the sideline - that gives you a massive lift so I know that's going to be even louder this year.

"I hope that everyone who comes this weekend cheers as loud as they can because we really want to hear you."

The Black Ferns Sevens play their first game against China at 11:20am tomorrow before facing England at 5pm.