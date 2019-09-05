TODAY |

Sarah Hirini 'extremely honoured' to become Member of NZ order of Merit - 'If you have a passion, go for it'

Black Ferns Sevens captain Sarah Hirini has earned plenty of accolades throughout her playing career, but becoming a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit at today's investiture ceremony is "right up there" with them all.

Hirini was honoured at Government House this morning in Auckland and told 1 NEWS after the presentation she was humbled by the gesture.

"I'm extremely honoured right now and a little bit emotional," Hirini said.

"Just to be able to be here in Government House is a huge honour and also, not just to get the medal but to be in a room full of such amazing people and just talking to them and their families has been a really special day.

"I'm just really grateful that my husband and my parents are here with me to see me recieve this medal."

Hirini said telling her family when she found out was one of the most special parts of the entire experience.

"To see the excitement on their faces was extremely special for me."

