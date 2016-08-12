SANZAAR 'very open' to discussions for Fijian Super Rugby team

 

SANZAAR, the governing body of rugby in the southern hemisphere, is open to chatting with Fiji's Olympic Sevens-winning coach who's keen to bring a Super Rugby team to Fiji.

Fiji's Osea Kolinisau scores in the sevens final.

Fiji's Osea Kolinisau scores in the sevens final.

Source: Associated Press

Ben Ryan has been a vocal supporter of Fijian involvement in the competition since leaving his position with Fiji Sevens, saying he believes the time is right for a Fijian team in the southern hemisphere's premier rugby competition.

"Ever since I went to the island I've been thinking about how we get Fiji, Tonga and Samoa to be consistent World Cup quarter-finalists and knocking on the doors of the semi-finals," Ryan told Fox Sports in November 2016.

"The number one thing is to have a Super Rugby franchise. It is the simplest way of doing it. It sends the strongest message and would reap the quickest results."

SANZAAR says they'd be open to talking to Ryan about his proposal, but say he is yet to approach them.

"It seems strange that there is a campaign being led by Ben Ryan, mainly in the press, that could impact directly on Super Rugby and yet SANZAAR the tournament owner is completely in the dark about the proposal," SANZAAR CEO Andy Marinos said in a media release.

"SANZAAR would welcome a conversation and is very open to talking with Ben or any of his associates on his proposed plan should he choose to engage with us." 

Fiji have prior experience in accommodating Super Rugby, having had great success hosting a clash between the Crusaders and the Chiefs in 2016. 

