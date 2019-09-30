Samoan player speaks of rugby’s ‘beauty’ as he prepares for World Cup debut in must-win Scotland match Dewi Preece 1 News Sport Reporter 1 News/Spark Sport RWC SHARE SHARE Facebook Twitter Google Plus Email Facebook Twitter Google Plus Email More From Rugby Dewi Preece Asia Rugby World Cup Your playlist will load after this ad Piula Fa’asalele missed the 2015 World Cup through injury, and had to overcome a broken arm to compete in Japan. Source: 1 News/Spark Sport RWC More From Rugby Dewi Preece Asia Rugby World Cup