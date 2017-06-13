 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


Samoa Test 'a chance to give a few guys a hitout' says All Blacks' assistant Foster

share

Source:

AAP

The All Blacks will use Friday's clash with Samoa as their sole opportunity before next weekend's first British and Irish Lions Test to get some running into the underdone legs of key players.

The men in black seem to like the tourists' style, judging from their new training strip.
Source: 1 NEWS

A horde of All Blacks regulars have been under injury clouds at their respective Super Rugby franchises in 2017, from Test titans Kieran Read and Jerome Kaino to the likes of Ben Smith, Aaron Cruden and Sonny Bill Williams.

With Read, Cruden, Ryan Crotty, Dane Coles and Liam Squire already ruled out of the Eden Park clash, assistant coach Ian Foster said recent injury returnees would get the chance to bed into Test footy.

That virtually assures Kaino, Smith, Williams, Brodie Retallick and Beauden and Scott Barrett matchday roles against Samoa.

Steve Hansen's men are clearly thinking outside the box with this one.
Source: 1 NEWS

In what is the All Blacks' only mid-year Test outside of the Lions series, it may also spell debuts for Hurricanes duo Ngani Laumape and Jordie Barrett.

Highlanders trio Lima Sopoaga, Waisake Naholo and Liam Coltman will shake off the cobwebs against the Lions on Tuesday, while Tawera Kerr-Barlow and Akira and Rieko Ioane will join the the Maori All Blacks camp.

"It's been based on the guys we think actually need a bit of a hit-out, and we've clearly got a few guys playing tonight in Dunedin and released some to go to Rotorua on Saturday," Foster told reporters.

The dynamic hooker could be close to a return to the field, according to Foster.
Source: 1 NEWS

"It's just a chance to give some a hit-out, and build some combinations."

The All Blacks convened for their Test camp in Auckland on Sunday, and have since busied themselves with training, analysis and team meetings.

Related

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:27
1
Highlanders coach Jon Preston believed the centre had been a standout performer in recent weeks.

LIVE: Lions look to topple another Super Rugby side as they take on in-form Highlanders in Dunedin

00:30
2
The Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-120 to win the finals series 4-1.

Video: The moment Golden State Warriors beat Cleveland Cavaliers to claim 2017 NBA title

00:30
3
Burling and Co. were on song in race seven against Artemis.

Watch: Emotion spills over as Team NZ clinches Louis Vuitton with crushing win, earns Oracle Cup re-match


00:26
4
Golden State's two biggest stars shone brightest as they claimed a 129-120 victory and the championship today.

Watch: Durant and Curry combine for ridiculous end-to-end dunk against Cavs during NBA title winning game

00:41
5
If rugby doesn’t work out for the Maori All Blacks, some could have a career in singing.

Video: Talented Maori All Blacks stars sing beautiful waiata during Rotorua welcome

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

03:28
Christie Marceau was stabbed to death in 2011 by Akshay Chand.

Police prosecutor was strongly against teenager's killer being let out on bail before attack

Christie Marceau was stabbed to death by Akshay Chand.

00:54
Dickson was in awe of Peter Burling and the Team NZ crew after they dismantled the Swedes in race seven.

'Today was a class package' – Chris Dickson praises Team NZ's flawless win, urges caution over Oracle

Dickson says Team NZ definitely need a rest after days of hectic action.


01:08
Sala ultimately paid the price for being too nice and too trusting in a cut-throat game.

Survivor NZ blog: Cabin fever, questionable acting and big moves

Avid Survivor watcher Mellissa Gedye gives the lowdown on last night's episode.

03:21
Political reporter Katie Bradford discusses Andrew Little's plan to slash immigration if elected.

'This is a big election issue' – what does Labour's immigration plan mean for rivals?

Political reporter Katie Bradford discusses Andrew Little's plan to slash immigration if elected.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ