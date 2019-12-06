Samoa Sevens team don black arm bands, hold minute's silence in honour of measles victims

The Samoan Sevens team has taken the field in Dubai with black arm bands and heavy hearts as thoughts of those back home battling the ongoing measles epidemic remain at the forefront of their minds.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Samoa played their first game in the Dubai Sevens tournament overnight against Canada but were given the chance prior to pay their respects to those who had died back home due to the virus.

Canada remained in the players' tunnel when the Samoa took the field, allowing the Pacific team to have a moment of silence to themselves while the Dubai crowd went quiet as well.

Some thoughts will have gone towards teammate Laaloi Leilua who had to leave the team earlier this week to head home with reports his four-week-old daughter had contracted measles during the deadly outbreak.

Read more: Samoa sevens star Laaloi Leilua cuts tournament short after his newborn baby contracts measles

Samoa shuts down for second day as fight against deadly measles epidemic continues

Two more children die as Samoa measles epidemic death toll climbs to 62

After the moment of silence, Canada took the field while Samoa huddled in the middle of the pitch, coming together with their hands raised in one final sign of unison during a difficult time before kickoff.

Samoa went on to win the game 19-12 with try scorers Paul Scanlan, Tofatu Solia and Wlisapeta Alofipo all pointing to the sky after putting the ball down.