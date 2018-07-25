Samoa sevens star charged with assault after alleged fight at World Cup

A Samoan rugby sevens player has been arrested and charged after allegedly fighting other players at the Sevens Rugby World Cup in San Francisco.

Gordon Langkilde allegedly assaulted two Welsh players in the wake of his team's 24-19 loss to Wales at the World Cup, leaving the duo with facial injuries.

Police say the incident happened inside the players' tunnel at AT&T Park on Sunday, Stuff reports.

The 22-year-old has been charged with aggravated assault and battery causing serious bodily harm.

Welsh player Luke Treharne told the Independent he witnessed the alleged altercation and was "shocked".

"There was an incident. I am not sure how much I can say but a couple of our boys were pretty seriously injured at the end of it, and the police are involved," he said.

"It was shock. When everything comes out you will see all the details of it – it is pretty shocking stuff. The boys used it as a bit of motivation today. We were all there, all the boys were there so we all knew about it straight away.

"There was absolutely nothing at all, nothing really sparked it – it was unprovoked."