Samoa hit with another Rugby World Cup yellow card after filthy high shot against Japan

Samoa’s ill-discipline at the Rugby World Cup was on show again, this time flanker TJ Ioane sent to the bin in the 38-19 loss to Japan in Toyota.

Ioane went to the sin-bin for a late, no-arms shoulder charge on Japan winger Kotaro Matsushima.

The Samoans continue to hurt themselves with yellow cards. Ioane’s was the fifth yellow Samoa has received in three games at the Rugby World Cup.