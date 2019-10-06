TODAY |

Samoa hit with another Rugby World Cup yellow card after filthy high shot against Japan

Samoa’s ill-discipline at the Rugby World Cup was on show again, this time flanker TJ Ioane sent to the bin in the 38-19 loss to Japan in Toyota.

Ioane went to the sin-bin for a late, no-arms shoulder charge on Japan winger Kotaro Matsushima.

The Samoans continue to hurt themselves with yellow cards. Ioane’s was the fifth yellow Samoa has received in three games at the Rugby World Cup.

Winger Ed Fidow single-handedly earned two of them against Scotland last game to be sent off, while centre Rey Lee-Lo and hooker Motu Matu'u were both given cards and subsequent suspensions for tackles made against Russia.

TJ Ioane earned Manu Samoa's fifth yellow of the tournament so far. Source: Spark Sport RWC
