 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Sam Whitelock sees plenty of similarities with regular All Blacks skipper Kieran Read

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Current All Blacks captain Sam Whitelock says his relationship with regular skipper Kieran Read has made life easier while filling in in the role.

Whitelock said after playing with Read for so long, the Crusaders pair knows what the other is thinking.
Source: 1 NEWS

Whitelock was named by coach Steve Hansen to lead the side in the three-Test series against France with Read still recovering from back surgery.

The lock says there's plenty of similarities between them.

"Reado and I have known each other a long time and we're good mates so that makes it pretty easy," he said.

"We have that understanding on where and what we need each other one to do so it's actually really easy bouncing between the two."

Whitelock said his connection with Read is strengthened thanks to their long stand together at the Crusaders.

"Obviously we're both forwards so we're pretty keen for the forwards to hang on to the ball," he said.

"We've played together so much we know what the other is thinking and what they want to do."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:25
1
The All Blacks coach was well and truly over talking about the hit that left a Frenchman with a facial fracture.

Most watched video: Fed-up Steve Hansen shuts down 1 NEWS' Andrew Saville’s questions about controversial tackle that left French rival with facial fracture


03:22
2
Papatoetoe High School student Ricshay Lemanu debuted for the Auckland Storm in the Farah Palmer Cup last year as a year 12.

'Representing my country, my family, this is the reason why I play rugby' - Auckland teen rugby star on striving for success in the new professional era


00:59
3
Whitelock said after playing with Read for so long, the Crusaders pair knows what the other is thinking.

Sam Whitelock sees plenty of similarities with regular All Blacks skipper Kieran Read

00:15
4
The singer's gesture came during his performance in Moscow this morning.

Watch: Robbie Williams pulls the finger during FIFA World Cup opening ceremony

5
One of two new temporary stands erected for World Cup matches at the Tsentralnyi Stadium in Ekaterinburg, Russia, June 11, 2018. Some critics call it an absurd eyesore, others defend it as a practical measure given concerns about the sustainability of stadiums built for big sporting events. Most fans just want to know if it’s safe. (James Hill/The New York Times) -- NO SALES --

Watch: If you're afraid of heights and going to the World Cup, don't sit here

03:22
Papatoetoe High School student Ricshay Lemanu debuted for the Auckland Storm in the Farah Palmer Cup last year as a year 12.

'Representing my country, my family, this is the reason why I play rugby' - Auckland teen rugby star on striving for success in the new professional era

Papatoetoe High School student Ricshay Lemanu will represent her country at age-grade international sevens later this year.


'Loved husband, father and brother' - man who died after yesterday's helicopter crash near Waiouru named

Renata Apatu was the co-owner of 28,000-hectare Ngamatea Station in Hawke's Bay.

Three people convicted over $54 million Auckland and Hamilton home loan fraud

The Serious Fraud Office said the scheme took "a high level of calculation and collaboration".

03:01
1 NEWS' football buffs break down the opening day of action at this year's World Cup.

World Cup Chat: Robbie Williams steals the show as FIFA tournament kicks off in Russia

Chris Chang leads 1 NEWS' football buffs break down the opening day of action at this year's World Cup.

01:04
Kelvin Davis says it’s not fair New Zealand rate payers continue to shoulder the infrastructure burden.

Tourist tax: Who will and who won't have to pay the levy of up to $35 to visit New Zealand?

Today Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis acknowledged the tourism industry "had concerns" over the new cost for visitors.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 